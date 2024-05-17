Engineering works in Karaikudi: Train services cancelled, diverted on May 19

MADURAI: In view of disconnection and traffic block for facilitating engineering works at Karaikudi, Madurai division of the Southern Railway has made certain changes in the pattern of train services. In line with this, Tiruchy-Rameswaram Express (16849) leaving Tiruchy at 7.05 pm on May 19 and Rameswaram-Tiruchy Express (16850) departing from Rameswaram at 2.35 pm on May 19 have been cancelled. Likewise, Karaikudi-Tiruchy Passenger (06830) leaving Karaikudi at 3.30 pm on May 19 and Tiruchy-Karaikkudi Passenger (06125) leaving Tiruchy at 6.20 pm on May 19 have also been cancelled.

Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express (20895) leaving Rameswaram at 8.40 am on May 19 will be diverted to run via Manamadurai, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchy skipping stoppages at Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukkottai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Madurai and Dindigul for the convenience of passengers. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur-Karaikudi DEMU (06197) leaving Tiruvarur at 6.20 am on May 19 will be short terminated at Periyakottai, and will be partially cancelled between Periyakottai and Karaikudi.

Also, Tiruchy-Karaikudi DEMU (06829) leaving Tiruchy at 10.15 am on May 19 will be short terminated at Chettinad, and partially cancelled between Chettinad and Karaikudi. Change in Origination of Train Service: Karaikudi-Tiruchy Passenger (06126) leaving Karaikudi at 7.05 am on May 19 will originate from Chettinad instead of Karaikkudi at 07.20 am. Rescheduling of Train Service: Karaikudi-Tiruvarur Passenger (06198) scheduled to leave Karaikkudi at 6 pm on May 19 has been rescheduled to leave Karaikkudi at 7 pm.