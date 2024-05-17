Madras HC bins anticipatory bail petition of Gerald

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by YouTuber G Felix Gerald of RedPix as infructuous in view of the fact that he was already arrested in connection with the cases on telecasting the controversial interview of ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who allegedly made derogatory statements against women police personnel.

When the application came up for hearing before Justice R Sakthivel, Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj submitted the police had registered cases against Gerald at Tiruchy and Coimbatore. He was arrested by the Tiruchy police on May 10 at Noida in Delhi and brought him back before remanding him in judicial custody.

Subsequently, the Coimbatore police made the formal arrest by serving him the warrant at the prison. Recording the submission, the judge dismissed the pre-arrest bail application as infructuous.

Appeal to CM

Meanwhile, Jane Austin, Gerald’s wife, on Thursday, appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to withdraw the cases filed against Gerald and do the needful for his release from prison. In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at the secretariat, Austin pointed out that Gerald did not record the interview of Sankar with any ulterior motive and that he had no intention to insult officials of the police department or women personnel. Further, she highlighted that the video concerned has been removed from the public domain and on behalf of RedPix channel.