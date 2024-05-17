Nellai ryot dies of burns three days after suicide bid

TIRUNELVELI: Three days after a farmer set himself ablaze before running inside the Tirunelveli district collectorate over a land dispute, he succumbed to burns at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sankara Subbu (32) of Maruthakulam village. On Monday, Subbu set himself on fire on the banks of the Thamirabarani before running inside the collectorate located nearby. Subbu had allegedly taken the extreme step over a land dispute with his relatives.

A police team, led by A Abdul Hameed, doused the flames on Subbu’s body, and rushed him to the TvMCH. He suffered 90% burns, said the doctors. Three days after the incident, Subbu died. He is survived by his wife and two children. Tirunelveli city police have booked Subbu.