Tamil Nadu: Colleges deny admission to trans woman, want her to dress up as man

COIMBATORE: D Ajitha (20), a trans woman, faced rejection from about a dozen colleges during admission when she refused to heed to their demand to dress like a man. Undeterred, she finally got accepted into one without having to compromise on her principles.
“I approached 10 private colleges through phone calls, and also directly went to four colleges on Avinashi Road, seeking admission. But they bluntly said they cannot take me in. In fact, two colleges offered me hope but reneged later. All the colleges listed several reasons for denying me admission. One of the main reasons cited was that they cannot afford to create special infrastructure like toilets for trans persons,” Ajitha told TNIE.
A resident of Singanallur, Ajitha studied in the corporation school at Vadakovai and secured 373 marks in Class XII. Her father Durai, who worked as revenue inspector in Pollachi, died before she was born. Her mother Jayakodi works as a sanitation labourer in the armed reserve police unit camp in the city.
Even as other institutions closed the doors on her, the Kongunadu Arts and Science College gave her admission in BSc psychology. The college will bear the expenses of her education till the duration of the course. What’s more, the college management is constructing a separate toilet for trans persons. The work will be completed in two days.
R Saravanamoorthy, academic coordinator of Kongunadu Arts & Science College said, “Since the transgender community is neglected in many ways, our secretary A Vasuki wanted to give admission to students from the community. She has instructed us to provide free admission to them if they approach us. Along with Ajitha, we have given free admission to another trans woman from Bengaluru in BBA (CA) this year. Four trans persons are working in the institution in various posts.”
“Kongunadu College offered me admission before I went to other colleges. But I hesitated because of the distance I have to travel from my house to the college every day,” Ajitha said. “I wish no other transgender person is treated in this manner by higher education institutions in future in Coimbatore, which is popular for its standards of education,” she added.
Ajitha said she spotted several transgender people studying in the colleges she had approached, but they identified themselves as men. “Many trans persons were studying in the other co-education colleges wearing male attire. They were accepted indirectly. But they saw my girl attire, and refused. I did not compromise on it as dressing is my right. After seeing news on social media that I was given admission by Kongunadu College, three colleges approached me saying they were ready to give me admission. But I rejected their offers,” Ajitha said. She wants to pursue UPSC and become an IPS officer. Ajitha hopes her struggle would open the doors of higher education to people like her.
Speaking to TNIE, the principal of a college on Avinashi Road that denied Ajitha admission said, “Our college has no trans gender students nor do we have facilities like separate toilets for trans persons. So far, no trans person has approached us for admission. If anyone approaches, it will be taken into consideration after talking to the management.”
The public relations officer of a women’s college in Vadakovai said, “We are ready to provide admission to trans persons based on their merit if they approach us. This particular student had approached us and we told her to wait for a few days since we needed to check her marks. But she did not turn up.” He added there were no transgender students in the institution, neither was a separate toilet built for them so far.