Kovai colleges disregard rules, bar NIOS students

COIMBATORE: Students who have completed their class 12 education through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Education, face immense difficulties in securing admission to private arts and science colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University in Coimbatore.

Students alleged that colleges refused admission citing lack of equivalence certificates and other reasons.

A student, C Murali at Selvapuram in the city, told TNIE, “After completing an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course in Chennai, I studied for class 12 at a tutorial centre in the city through the NIOS mode. I secured 459 marks out of 600 in the Science group in the class 12 exam last year. But I was denied admission to a private arts and science college on Pollachi Road when I applied for the BSc Computer Science course because I had studied through NIOS. Subsequently, I tried in another college, where the administrative officials told me that an equivalence certificate must be provided by the school education department. When I visited the Chief Education Office seeking an equivalence certificate, officers said that they do not have the power to issue this certificate.”

“I appealed to the Bharathiar University regarding the matter, but university officers did not respond to it.Many NIOS students like me are struggling to get seat in colleges,” Murali added.

Another student, S Kabeer (name changed) in Coimbatore city, told TNIE, “The managing authorities of a college located at Kovaipudur asked for an equivalence certificate for admission. I looked for information on this certificate on the official website of NIOS, Chennai, but to my shock there were no important Government Orders on the site.”