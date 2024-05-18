Plaints on felling palmyra trees in Thoothukudi not registered by cops: Activists

THOOTHUKUDI: Environmental activists have alleged that palmyra trees are being felled in Thoothukudi district without obtaining appropriate permission from the authorities concerned and despite the state having prohibited the felling of palmyra trees. The concern comes after 50 palmyra trees on a private land in Adichanallur near Srivaikuntam were felled earlier this month.
The trees, including young ones, were cut away for timber while the remnants were torched, on private land banks of the Thamirabarani. The wood is used by brick kilns, which require large amounts of firewood.
It may be noted that Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, while addressing the legislative assembly in 2021, had mandated consent from the district collector for felling palmyra trees. Sources said, a landowner, Rajasekar, had cut down palmyra trees without obtaining permission from the collector, stating that he wanted to cultivate other crops. The VAO concerned had submitted a complaint to Srivaikuntam Tasildar, but to no avail, sources added. "When a similar complaint was lodged a few months ago, no FIR was filed," said a VAO.
Although the VAO had filed a complaint against realtors for uprooting palmyra trees on Kayalpattinam-Tiruchendur road, the Tiruchendur police had allegedly refused to register an FIR, said SJ Kennedy, a member of the district-level green committee. Alleging that the police have been refusing to register an FIR whenever they are approached with complaints of felling palmyra trees, Kennedy said, "Police inspectors ask us to bring a copy of the government order that states that felling palmyra trees is a criminal offence, or approach the court."
Tamil Nadu Panaiyerigal Pathugappu Iyakkam Coordinator D Pandian told TNIE that the state government has not issued a government order regarding felling a palmyra tree. "There should be a law to mandate the collector's permission before felling palmyra trees," Pandian said. An effective method to stop felling of palmyra trees, he added, is to include them into 'adangal' of the village records so that the trees are enumerated, in the absence of a proper census on the state tree.
When contacted, higher officials from the agriculture department told TNIE that since felling such trees is a criminal offence, it falls under the purview of the revenue department. "The police cannot question if a complaint is given by the revenue department," said the official.