Plaints on felling palmyra trees in Thoothukudi not registered by cops: Activists

Although the VAO had filed a complaint against realtors for uprooting palmyra trees on Kayalpattinam-Tiruchendur road, the Tiruchendur police had allegedly refused to register an FIR, said SJ Kennedy, a member of the district-level green committee. Alleging that the police have been refusing to register an FIR whenever they are approached with complaints of felling palmyra trees, Kennedy said, "Police inspectors ask us to bring a copy of the government order that states that felling palmyra trees is a criminal offence, or approach the court."



Tamil Nadu Panaiyerigal Pathugappu Iyakkam Coordinator D Pandian told TNIE that the state government has not issued a government order regarding felling a palmyra tree. "There should be a law to mandate the collector's permission before felling palmyra trees," Pandian said. An effective method to stop felling of palmyra trees, he added, is to include them into 'adangal' of the village records so that the trees are enumerated, in the absence of a proper census on the state tree.



When contacted, higher officials from the agriculture department told TNIE that since felling such trees is a criminal offence, it falls under the purview of the revenue department. "The police cannot question if a complaint is given by the revenue department," said the official.