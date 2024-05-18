Tangedco to send UPI links on WhatsApp to enable easier payments

CHENNAI: In a move to facilitate easier online bill payment for consumers, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will commence sending UPI payment links through WhatsApp for consumers who use more than 500 units of electricity bimonthly.

This new feature, launched on Friday, aims to boost digital payment collection across Tamil Nadu.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “This is the first time we are offering such a service. Currently, consumers pay their electricity bills at direct collection centres, through payment apps, or via Tangedco’s own app or website. From now on, consumers who have registered their details online will receive a link via WhatsApp from a green tick number 94987 94987.”

The official added that consumers should check for the green tick to ensure that the link is from Tangedco. On receiving the Whatsapp message, the consumer can click the link and make payments through the UPI application of their choice. This facility will be extended to all consumers after assessing initial feedback, the official said.

TNIE had recently reported that consumers have urged Tangedco to introduce the Electronic Clearing System (ECS) as well for the benefit of senior citizens.

In addition, M Muthu, a resident of Medavakkam in Chennai demanded the power utility add a Credit Card UPI payment mode in the app, stating that many consumers would benefit from such a feature.

He also called for improvements to Tangedco’s servers and website, which frequently face issues.