Amid rainfall in Kanniyakumari district, collector inspects Pechiparai, Perunchani dams

KANNIYAKUMARI: Amid rainfall lashing Kanniyakumari district for the past few days, District Collector PN Sridhar inspected water levels in Pechiparai and Perunchuni dams that have neared their respective capacities. While the level of water in Pechiparai dam stands at 45.14 feet, against its capacity of 48 feet, that in Perunchuni dam has been recorded at 47.5 feet against its capacity of 77 feet.



Taking stock of the water level in the two dams, Collector Sridhar said that Pechiparai has neared its capacity. Following an inflow of 244 cusecs due to rainfall, around 50 cusecs of water was released from Pechiparai. Perunchani dam received an inflow of 177 cusecs, while Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams received inflow of 40 cusecs and 61 cusecs of water respectively.



Based on the instructions of the state government, 31 rescue personnel have been deployed to Kanniyakumari district disaster rescue centre, 30 personnel have been stationed at government higher secondary school at Ezhudesam in Killiyoor taluk, and 40 personnel to Mariya College at Athoor in Thiruvattar taluk.



Meanwhile, Mylaudy recorded the highest rainfall in the district, at 65.2 mm. In the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the district received an average rainfall of 7.98 mm. Nagercoil and Kolipurvilai received 32.4 mm and 20.2 mm of moderate rainfall respectively.



Rainfall recorded (in mm) in last 24 hours:



Kottaram: 7

Mylaudy: 65.2

Nagercoil: 32.4

Aralvaimozhi: 2.2

Bhoothapandy: 10

Thuckaly: 9.6

Kolipurvilai: 20.2

Mambalathuraiyaru: 5

Chittar-I: 2

Chittar-II: 4

Kalial: 2.4

Kuzhithurai: 2.8

Pechiparai: 5.2

Perunchani: 12.4

Puthen Dam: 11.8

Surulacode: 1

Aanaikedanku: 3

Mullankinavilai: 11.2