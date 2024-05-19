Chennai techie dies by suicide after being shamed online for 'not taking care' of her child

COIMBATORE: Less than a month after a Chennai techie was shamed by local people and some news channels after her child accidentally slipped from her hands and fell on the balcony of their apartment, she was found dead at her paternal home at Karamadai in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Although, the eight-month-old child was miraculously rescued by residents of the apartment complex at Thirumullaivoyal in Chennai after the fall on April 28, the mother, V Ramya, was unable to overcome the humiliation she suffered following that incident and was crestfallen since then, say sources.

Ramya worked in an IT firm in Chennai. Her husband Venkatesh is also an IT professional.

Ramya and her husband with their child had come to her paternal home in Karamadai two weeks ago.

On Sunday, her parents had gone to attend a function leaving Ramya alone at the house. However, upon their return, they found her lying unconscious. They rushed her to a nearby hospital but to no avail.

According to sources, Ramya was heartbroken since her child accidentally slipped from her hands and fell from the fourth -floor balcony onto the roof on the first floor of their apartment.

Following this, the residents of the apartment came together and managed to rescue the child.