CPI to use party’s new Erode building to hold workshop on Marxism

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) is planning to use its new building on 5,000 square feet land at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district to conduct regular workshops on Marxist ideology for its cadre and functionaries. The building, named after freedom fighter and one of the founding members of CPI in Tamil Nadu CS Subramaniam will be inaugurated by the party’s national general secretary D Raja on Monday.

K Santhanam, state convener of CPI’s education department, said the workshops for the members of the party’s 18 wings will vary in duration - from 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, to 45 days - depending on the participants’ positions within the party.

Branch-level functionaries will attend three-day camps that focus on the basics of Marxism, political economy, India’s social conditions regarding caste and religion, Indian history and the freedom struggle, the role of various parties and organisations in the freedom movement, the Communist Manifesto and revolutionary movements.

Former MLA N Periyasamy emphasised the importance of the initiative stating, “The Communist party strives to bring societal change based on Marxist ideology. Educating our cadre on the relevance of our ideology in the changing political landscape and society is essential.”