Eight arrested at Tiruchy airport for possessing passports using forged documents

TIRUCHY: The Airport police on Friday arrested and remanded in judicial custody eight passengers at Tiruchy international airport found in alleged possession of passports obtained using forged documents. Of the eight, six were about to board flights while the other two were detained by immigration authorities on arrival. All the eight have been remanded to the Central Prison in Tiruchy till May 30.

The Airport police arrested A Arabi Mohammed (53), K Bose (53), K Abdul Rahim (52) and S Ruthira Pasupathy (60) – all of whom hail from Ramanathapuram district, M Mariyappan (48) and N Shakul Ahamed(55) – both from Tiruchy – and A Arockiasamy (43) and S Mohammed (54) of Pudukkottai.

Arabi Mohammed was detained while attempting to board a Sharjah-bound flight with a passport obtained by changing his name and address. Bose, who had landed from Kuala Lumpur, had altered his date of birth and father’s name. Mariyappan and Abdul Rahim were intercepted as they were about to board a Kuala Lumpur flight. Arockiasamy, caught before boarding a flight to Singapore, had forged his name and date of birth.

Ruthira, Shakul Ahamed and Mohammed’s passports had names and address altered.

Flight to B’luru makes emergency landing in TN

Tiruchy: An Air India Express flight heading to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram with 143 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Tiruchy International Airport on Saturday following a technical snag. The flight (AXB934) departed from Thiruvananthapuram at 12.49 pm. The pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, following which the flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at Tiruchy at 1.40 pm, Airport Director P Subramani told TNIE. ENS