Tamil Nadu government chips in as colleges deny seat to PwD students citing ‘trivial’ reasons

CHENNAI: The state government has sent a list of pointers to all public and private higher education institutions to ensure disabled students don’t miss out on admissions because of incorrect reading of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

The May 10 letter by S Nagarajan, secretary for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, was drafted after a detailed study of prospectus of some universities revealed arbitrary reasons for denying admissions to disabled students under the 5% reservation, which was against the “letter and spirit” of the Act.

The letter noted four major issues: Age relaxation of five years as per the Act not extended, reservation given in case of certain disabilities and blanket restriction for some others, vagueness in assessing suitability of candidates and the method of implementation of the 5% reservation.

For example, the letter cited that Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University gave reservation only to candidates with 40%-70% locomotor disability even in BBA and management-oriented degrees and excluded others. Same issue was found in the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University prospectus too.

Similarly, the directorate of medical education had completely excluded those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Specific Learning Disability for all para medical courses, though mild ASD (<40%) is eligible for MBBS courses.

The letter cited how the prospectus did not give an explicit instruction regarding expected requirements from a candidate leading to subjective assessment by the medical board.