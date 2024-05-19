Wild growth engulfs popular park near Varattar in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Residents in Harur urged the Dharmapuri district administration to take steps to renovate the park located near the Varattar (Vallmadurai Dam). The park has been shrouded with overgrowth due to poor maintenance and improving the park could improve tourism, stated residents.

The Varattar Dam located in Harur taluk has a capacity of 110 million cubic feet (mcft). Its waters irrigate over 1,000 hectares of agricultural land in Harur. Located along the foothills of the Shevaroy hills, the area is often visited by local tourists.

A park was constructed nearby so that tourists can enjoy the scenic beauty. However, poor maintenance has led to the wild growth of weeds and shrubs.

Speaking to TNIE, R Shanmugam from Harur said, In the summer season families often come here to take a break and visit local sites. In Harur, the Varattar Dam is one such budget-friendly location. The park provides ample space for families for a picnic and many people visit here daily.

People have been urging the administration to improve tourism here. Further, the beauty of the Eastern Ghats can be appreciated in the area."

P Murugesan from Pappireddipatti said, "The park here is ruins. The damaged statues need repair.

Further, the overgrowth in the whole park is unpleasant. Usually, families would pack lunch and come here for picnics, but the overgrowth hinder such family activities. Renovation of the park would boost local tourism."

The PWD-Water Resources Department officials were out of reach when TNIE tried to contact them. However, sources in the district administration said they would look into the matter.