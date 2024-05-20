Government school in Tamil Nadu's Urigam works on Sunday to issue marksheets

KRISHNAGIRI: The government higher secondary school at Urigam, a tribal village in the district, was opened on Sunday, to issue marksheet and transfer certificate to class 12 students and help them apply to colleges on Monday, the last day, after TNIE informed the district collector about the alleged negligence of education department officials. Fifteen students out of a total of 41 received the certificates on Sunday, while seven had collected them earlier.

Several students and parents on Saturday told TNIE that they did not receive transfer certificate and marksheet, and the last day to apply to arts and science colleges was Monday. A student said, “Our teacher said a transfer certificate is not necessary for applying for arts and science courses. The teacher sent a soft copy of the marksheet to us so that we can download and apply to the college. There was no way to know how our friends managed.”

When contacted, the teacher Nalla Thambi said, “The school is closed on Saturday and teachers are coming from different places, that’s why school was not opened on Thursday and Friday. It will be opened on Monday and students can receive the certificates. Also, despite informing them, the students, did not come to the school earlier.”

TNIE brought the issue to the notice of collector KM Sarayu on Saturday, and she immediately assured to look into the matter. On Sunday, the school was opened and 15 students received transfer certificate and marksheets. The others will receive them on Monday, sources said. Half of the students did not visit the school despite many calls, HM Mariyappan said, adding till Wednesday, just seven students received TC and marksheet.

The school has achieved 98% pass in class 12 result. Chief Education Officer KP Maheswari was unavailable for a comment.