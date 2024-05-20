Man poses as IAS officer, cheats bizman of Rs 27L in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: A 38-year-old man from Chennai was arrested by the Erode District Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday evening for allegedly cheating `27 lakh from the managing director of a private educational academy after posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The accused was identified as Anand Vaishnav of Vadapalani in Chennai.

Police said N Elango, 67, of Perundurai runs an educational academy at Ingur in Erode district and coaches for competitive examinations. He had met Anand at a function in Chennai some years ago and the latter had introduced himself as an IAS officer.

Police explained how Anand impressed Elango before defrauding him.

“Elango has some civil cases pending in courts. He told Anand about the cases and he assured him that he would arrange Supreme Court lawyers to handle the cases.

Further, Anand assured to get a job for Elango’s son in the Board of Control for Cricket in India but told him that he will have spend a lot of money for this,” police said.

Since January 2023, Elango gave him Rs 27 lakh in various instalments. But he did nothing as promised nor return the money. He soon realised he was cheated by Anand.

Subsequently, Elango filed a complaint with the Erode District Crime Branch on Friday. After a probe Anand was secured by police on Saturday.

“Our investigation confirmed that Anand is not an IAS officer. He was working in an information technology company and is jobless currently, an officer added.