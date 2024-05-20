Off the cuff: Escape artist

On Saturday, Palladam woke up to the unusual news of seven people, including a woman and her parents, getting arrested for the murder of her 30-year-old husband, who went missing last August. What was more bizarre was the absence of a local social activist, who is often present during such sensational events in the area. When media persons, villagers, panchayat presidents from two villages, police and fire service personnel came to the spot to pull out the dead body from the well on Saturday noon, everyone noticed his absence. When asked about this, a villager said that police had telephoned him this morning to witness the event, but the social activist misunderstood that he was viewed as one of the culprits. Fearing the worst, he switched off his phone.

Forbidden bath

After warning boards have failed to keep tourists away from bathing at the Promenade beach next to White Town, where a series of drowning incidents happened in the recent past, Puducherry police have employed a novel method. When a group of youths from Andhra Pradesh continued bathing in the sea, ignoring the warning, police seized their phones and made them assist police in clearing the public from the seashore. Their phones were returned after an hour.