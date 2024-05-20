One killed in TN's Pudukottai cracker unit blast

PUDUKOTTAI: One person was killed in a fire accident at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Athipallam village near Viralimalai in the district on Monday, police said.

The explosion could have been triggered by sparks from the welding work taken up at the unit's warehouse, police said.

One person, who was later identified as Karthik died in the accident while another worker was admitted to the government hospital at Manaparai with burns.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel who rushed to the unit put out the flames.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.