Pesticide use takes a toll on honey production in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Farmers involved in honey production in Tamil Nadu say they face a big challenge in protecting bees as increasing use of pesticide and fertilizers on flowering plants are taking a toll on bees that play a key role in pollination.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu produces 10 to 12 lakh tonnes of honey per year. But there has been no exports allegedly due to the presence of high water content and pesticide traces. Honey produced in Sikkim, Assam, Himachal, J&K and some north eastern states are sought after instead.

A Vivekanandhan, who maintains an apiary at Periyapothu in Pollachi, said, “I lost over 150 bee colonies in the last six years mainly due to pesticide use on crops in fields around my apiary. Each family comprises a queen bee, around hundred drone bee and 80,000 to one lakh worker bees. Bees ingest chemicals sprayed on flowers, which leads to sudden death.”

Vivekanandhan said that though farmers are keen to engage in honey production, the losses due to bee deaths force them to abandon it. Vivekanandhan maintains around 1,800 honey hives and gets yield up to 5 kg from a honey hive once in 15 days on normal days. He did not get any yield for the last two months due to intense summer heat. Due to lack of flowering plants in the locality, he took all the hives to Ottanchathiram in Dindigul district and managed to save all bees, thanks to large-scale cultivation of moringa trees in the area.

“I spent Rs 30,000 on transportation. I have yet to bring back the hives to my farmland in Pollachi,” he said, while adding that he has to shift the hives more than five times in a year to save the bees from pesticide spread in the surrounding areas.