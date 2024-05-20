Seanz Cruise: Tamil Nadu's first floating restaurant to open in June

CHENNAI: Tourists in the state can soon have a dining experience on the water, as the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department’s ‘floating restaurant’ project in Muttukadu Boat House on East Coast Road is completed and all set for inauguration.

This Rs 5 crore project is the first of its kind in the state and is implemented through a public-private partnership with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Cochin-based Grandeur Marine International. The cruise will be inaugurated in the first week of June and will be operational throughout the week, said officials.

Named ‘Seanz Cruise’, the floating restaurant is a double-decker of 125 feet in length and 25 feet in width. The entire facility will be air-conditioned. Though the tariff packages for the cruise are yet to be finalised by TTDC and Grandeur Marine International, the officials said that they have already started getting inquiries from people looking to book the cruise for high tea and other gatherings.

“The tourists will be taken up to 1.5 km distance in water (to and fro) and a separate passage and jetty is being readied from Muttukadu boat house for this,” Managing Partner of Grandeur Marine International Ojus Sebastian told TNIE.

The lower floor will have live music performances and a stage with a DJ along with a television screen. People can use this floor for holding office conferences, small parties and events like birthday celebrations. The cruise has a dining capacity of 100 and the upper floor will have an open-air view for sunset. The cruise will have a buffet system with Indian cuisine. But the menu may be modified to suit the needs of the international passengers, he added.

The officials informed that the cruise will have all safety features like lifeboat and fire fighting equipment, and all passengers including children will be given life jackets. The restaurant will start functioning as early as 7.30 am for breakfast. If any passengers place an order for group breakfast it will be prepared and served, officials said.