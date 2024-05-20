Tamil Nadu: Most dams in Theni at 75 per cent of total capacity

THENI: Five dams in Theni have reached over 75% of their total capacity, namely Vaigai, Mullaiperiyar, Manjalar, Sothuparai and Sanmuganathi.

On Sunday, the Mullaiperiyar Dam reached a level of 115.80 feet of its total capacity of 142 feet and the Vaigai Dam reached a level of 48.82 feet, its full capacity being 71 feet. Sothuparai Dam reached a level of 122.67 feet of its full capacity, which is 126.28 feet and Sanmuganathi reached a level of 29.60 feet out of its full capacity of 52.55 feet.

A total of 12 rain gauge stations, functioning at Andipatti, Aranmanaipudur, Bodinayakanur, Gudalur, Manjalaru, Periyakulam, Periyar Dam, Thekkady, Sothuparai, Uthamapalayam, Vaigai Dam and Veerapandi, recorded good rainfall, in the last fortnight.

Red alert for Theni

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD in Chennai declared a red alert for Theni on Monday. Following this, District Collector RV Shajeevana, in a press statement, stated that in view of the alert, the district may experience over 20 cm of heavy rain in 24 hours. Most ponds and ooranis have filled up. People who reside near the riverbank at Mullaiperiyar, Kottakudi, Sothuparai, and Vaigai Dam were asked to move to safe areas, due to risk of flooding. Parents were told not to allow their children to bathe in rivers, and people were asked to safeguard their cattle.

Municipality and town panchayats in the district have already given sufficient awareness to the public via loudspeakers. The district administration has identified 43 vulnerable areas which might get flooded. Precautionary measures have been taken here, to prevent flooding and discharge of excess flood water.



64 shelters have been selected and kept ready for providing respite to people who would be affected by floods. Control rooms set up at the collectorate are functioning 24-hours. The control room can be contacted by dialing 04546-250101 to address issues related to heavy rain or flood water, so that concerned officials can take immediate action.