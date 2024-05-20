Two years on, TN's project to up Pocso convictions remains on paper

CHENNAI: Two years on, Tamil Nadu social welfare department’s project titled, ‘Tamil Nadu Model to End Impunity in Pocso Cases’, intended to increase the conviction rate in Pocso cases still remains on papers.

The department initiated the project after Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a meeting in November 2021 to discuss the enforcement of the Pocso Act and asked various departments to work together to ensure justice for the victims.

Under the project, the department was planning to concentrate on three main areas—capacity building that aims to increase the will of the stakeholders, enacting necessary procedures to fix the gaps in the system and finding judicial interpretations to set precedents in the prosecution of cases.

While it has been nearly two years since the report for the two-year project was submitted to the social defence department by activists from two NGOs part of the project, it is yet to take off.

According to sources, the report received approval from various departments including the police and is currently pending with the social welfare department.