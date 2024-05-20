Water level in TN's Pillur dam rises by 3.5 feet after heavy rain

COIMBATORE: In the wake of relentless rainfall, the water level in the Pillur Dam has seen a remarkable increase of 3.5 feet in just a single day, said officials. With the downpour showing no signs of abating, authorities anticipate further rise in the dam’s water level in the days ahead.

Following a scorching summer that took a toll on the populace, the recent summer showers have brought much-needed relief to the residents of Coimbatore and its neighbouring regions. The district has experienced a significant amount of rainfall over the past few days, rejuvenating water reservoirs that had been dwindling during the dry spell.

The surge in water levels in the dams, particularly the Pillur Dam, is attributed to the continuous rainfall in the dam’s catchment areas. Presently, the water level in the Pillur Dam stands at 88.5 ft, nearing its full storage capacity of 100 ft. Approximately 4,000 cubic meters of water are being released from the dam daily to meet the drinking water needs of the public

Meanwhile, the Siruvani Dam’s reservoir storage currently stands at 9.61 ft, compared to its full capacity of 50 ft. To address the drinking water requirements of the region, around 38.79 million litres per day of water are being released from the Siruvani Dam.

As the region continues to experience rainfall, authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring water levels in dams, and taking necessary measures to manage the surplus water while ensuring a steady supply of drinking water for the populace.