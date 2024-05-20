Woman’s skull, bones, saree found in cashew tree forest in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: A female human skull and pieces of bones, identified as belonging to a woman, were found in a cashew forest in

U Mangalam near Vriddhachalam on Sunday. On a cashew tree nearby, a saree was found on one of its branches. The skeletal remains were reportedly found by the workers gathering cashew seeds in the forest, which falls under the purview of the forest department.

The U Mangalam police have initiated an investigation. Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital doctors, who were brought to the scene, confirmed that the skeletal remains belonged to a woman. As the colour of the saree matched the descriptions mentioned in a missing persons case from last year, the police asked the relatives of M Pownambal (67) from Keezhiruppu to identify the garment.

The relatives later confirmed that the saree belonged to Pownambal, who had reportedly left her home following an argument on October 10, 2023.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on government helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)