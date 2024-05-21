Dung in water tank: CB-CID begins probe

PUDUKKOTTAI: After the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered a CB-CID probe on alleged caste discrimination in four taluks of Pudukottai, officials headed by CB-CID SP Thillai Natarajan began an investigation.

The high court ordered the probe on May 15 and sought a status report by June 5, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by S Shanmugam of Karambakudi, a member of the Periyar-Ambedkar Makkal Kazhagam.

Sources said the case was first filed by the CB-CID on Monday to investigate a case in Sangamvidudhi village where it was alleged that cow dung was mixed in an overhead drinking water tank on April 25.

While forensic reports obtained by the local officials on April 29 refuted the allegations, the CB-CID had filed a case.

Natarajan, along with investigating officer Satish Kumar, visited the village and the water tank concerned and enquired with villagers. Sources said the preliminary investigation began on Monday and subsequently, the sleuths will question the residents as well as officials.