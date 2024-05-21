‘Gap-in-wall’ gold smugglers nabbed at Chennai airport

Another passenger (Person 3) near the check-in counter discreetly caught the package dropped by Person 2 from the ‘gap’ in the lounge wall, sources said, adding that he then casually slipped it in his shoe.

Person 3 then carried on with his check-in, where he got flagged for having excess baggage, as per plan. Sources said, under the guise of getting rid of extra bags, he exited the airport and handed off the package to the receiver, Person 4.

All the while, the fifth passenger, Person 5, stayed in the check-in area to keep watch and raise an alarm in case any security personnel got wind of the operation, sources added.

The entire series of handoffs happened in a span of a few minutes, they said.

Police action

All three departing passengers and the receiver were apprehended by customs. However, the transit passenger couldn’t be traced. The gold paste was seized under the Customs Act.

Apart from the gap-in-the-wall, the gang of smugglers relied on two other points: Firstly, security is much tighter in the arrival area, while the departure region is relatively unmonitored with only two officers stationed, according to sources. Secondly, there are no restrictions on the amount of gold that passengers departing from India can carry; in this case if Person 3 got caught, he could claim that he was going to declare it, sources added.

In this particular case, catching the receiver is what helped customs officials bust the operation, sources said, adding that all agencies have been asked to maintain vigil following this incident.