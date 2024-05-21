Heavy rain lashes Madurai, Ramnad; roads waterlogged

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM/DINDIGUL: With heavy rain battering Madurai for the past few consecutive days, issues of waterlogging and rainwater breaching into houses were reported in several regions of the district.

While around 11 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tallakulam of Madurai, 12 cm of rainfall was recorded in Kamudhi of Ramanathapuram. Water logging of up to 3 feet was seen in Managiri area.

As announced by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Madurai received an average of 21.69 mm, while the rain average in Ramanathapuram was 15.09 mm.

Residents of Managiri said that following the heavy downpour, a massive volume of rainwater breached into the houses, leaving the residents in deep water. Local alleged that poorly maintained canals that drain water into Vandiyur Tank were the reason for water logging issues.