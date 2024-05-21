Heavy rain lashes Madurai, Ramnad; roads waterlogged

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM/DINDIGUL: With heavy rain battering Madurai for the past few consecutive days, issues of waterlogging and rainwater breaching into houses were reported in several regions of the district.
While around 11 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tallakulam of Madurai, 12 cm of rainfall was recorded in Kamudhi of Ramanathapuram. Water logging of up to 3 feet was seen in Managiri area.
As announced by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Madurai received an average of 21.69 mm, while the rain average in Ramanathapuram was 15.09 mm.
Residents of Managiri said that following the heavy downpour, a massive volume of rainwater breached into the houses, leaving the residents in deep water. Local alleged that poorly maintained canals that drain water into Vandiyur Tank were the reason for water logging issues.
Selvaraj, a resident of Madurai said that during rainy days, severe sewage overflow affects Sellur, mostly due to the blockage issues in the underground drainage system.
A senior official from the city corporation said, “By night, teams reached the spot and removed the bunds, allowing the rainwater to drain into Vandiyur Tank.”
Sporadic rains caused a flash flood in Moongilkadu village of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The village, which has about 30 families, was separated from the main road as a river flowing through the village was at spate.
AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar petitioned the collector stating that the damaged road and poor drain systems are causing major hardships. “Waterlogging is reported in many areas, especially near the Meenakshi temple. The corporation commissioner and district collector must take action to address the drain issues and road issues,” he said.