Inspection to merge power connections commences

COIMBATORE: Tangedco has initiated door-to-door inspection in residential buildings to verify if a single family uses more than one electricity connection, based on a order issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on September 9, 2022.

Tangedco officials stated that they were following directions from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), which said there should only be one connection for one dwelling unit. The verification process will also identify and merge commercial connections in which an owner uses multiple meters to reduce fixed charges.

“If a house has a property tax assessment, an electricity connection is provided. However, it is only one connection for one tax assessment. If someone has more than one house, they can get connections for all in their name. But except for their dwelling unit, they should submit rental agreement for the other houses and the consumption of each house will be calculated separately,” said a senior officer in Tangedco.

Meanwhile, K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, wrote to Tangedco chairman on Monday condemning the merging of domestic connections in the same name in a building, stating that it was against TNERC order and the government’s policy.