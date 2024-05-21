Rain batters parts of Madurai, neighbouring districts

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM/DINDIGUL : With heavy rain battering Madurai for the past few consecutive days, issues of waterlogging and rainwater breaching into houses were reported in several regions of the district.

While around 11 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tallakulam of Madurai, 12 cm of rainfall was recorded in Kamudhi of Ramanathapuram. Water logging of up to 3 feet was seen in Managiri area.

As announced by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Madurai received an average of 21.69 mm, while the rain average in Ramanathapuram was 15.09 mm. Copious rainfall was reported on Monday in parts of the district.

Apart from low-lying areas and subways, some residential areas also reportedly faced waterlogging issues. Residents of Managiri said that following the heavy downpour, a massive volume of rainwater breached into the houses, leaving the residents in deep water. Local alleged that poorly maintained canals that drain water into Vandiyur Tank were the reason for water logging issues.

Selvaraj, a resident of Madurai said that during rainy days, severe sewage overflow affects Sellur, mostly due to the blockage issues in the underground drainage system. Also, due to poor desilting of open sewage, heavy sewage mixed with rainwater is a common sight at Meenakshi Nagar.

A senior official from the city corporation said, "Currently, construction of a bridge is underway at Melamadai, close to Managiri. Thus, bunds were placed in two places due to which rainwater breached into residential areas. By night, teams from the corporation and the highways department reached the spot and removed the bunds, allowing the rainwater to drain into Vandiyur Tank. The water drained out within a few hours."

“Throughout the night, the corporation’s teams were working to prevent civic issues caused by the rain. Also, fully functional motors were pressed into service at subways to pump out the water. To address underground drainage overflow, suction vehicles and teams have been deputed.



Rains trigger flash floods



Sporadic rains caused a flash flood in Moongilkadu village of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. Local sources said that the village, which has about 30 families, was separated from the main road as a river flowing through the village was at spate. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the area to assist the villagers to cross the flooded river and reach the main road. Locals urged the government to take action towards constructing a bridge to prevent such issues in future.



Drains causing hardships for people: Udhayakumar



AIADMK leader and former minister RB Udhayakumar submitted a petition with the district collector, stating that the damaged road and poor drain systems are causing major hardships for the residents after the rains. “Waterlogging is reported across many areas in Madurai, especially near the Meenakshi temple. The corporation commissioner and district collector must take action to address the drain issues and road issues and prevent mishaps,” Udhayakumar said. He later visited a subway where rainwater was stagnating near Thirumangalam.



N Chinnamayan, president of the Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai, said, "Unseasonal rainfall has greatly affected vegetable traders in Madurai. Owing to the rain, the wastage of vegetables has increased to 5 tonnes per day. There is already a shortage in the arrival of vegetables, which is causing the prices of vegetables to spike. Since the market lacks basic amenities, including a decent road, traders and people who visit the Mattuthavani market are facing hardships. The lack of proper cold storage has also caused hardships for farmers, as they are unable to store their produce for many days.