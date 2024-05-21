Rain warning: DPH tells all health officials to be prepared

CHENNAI: With the southwest monsoon likely to commence from the last week of May and the met department issuing heavy rain alerts to several TN districts, the directorate of public health and preventative medicine (DPH) has instructed district health officers to take all necessary steps to ensure preparedness.

In an official circular to all DHOs, the directorate instructed them to ensure there are enough health professionals present in hospitals round the clock, including rapid medical response teams.

Availability of emergency medications, IV fluids, vaccines, beds, backup generators and fuel must also be ensured, it added.

Expecting antenatal mothers in flood-prone areas must be identified and admitted prior to labour. Hygienic food, drinking water and proper sanitation must be ensured at all rescue centres, the circular said.