Showers to continue till May 26, met dept issues orange alert for 3 districts

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Monday issued an orange alert — heavy to very heavy rainfall — for isolated locations over Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts for Tuesday. It also issued a yellow alert — heavy rain — for isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai for Tuesday. On Wednesday, heavy rain is likely over parts of Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Light to moderate rains at many places; thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40kmph at one or two places, is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Light to moderate rains will continue in one or two places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till May 26. The temperature across the state is expected to be below normal or near normal, the RMC noted.

Fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing have been advised to return by May 23 as the low pressure area likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to concentrate into a depression on May 24. Other fishermen have been advised to keep from venturing into sea for the next five days.

As for Chennai, skies are likely to be partly cloudy with a possibility of light to moderate rains in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 34-35°C and minimum temperature, 27-28°C.