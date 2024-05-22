Athikadavu scheme ponds in TN overflow after decade of drought due to continuous rain

ERODE: Even as the commissioning of the Athikadavu-Avinashi water supply scheme is getting delayed due to non-availability of water in Lower Bhavani dam, continuous rain over the last few days has filled the ponds under the scheme, which were dry for around ten years. Apart from this, check dams in the waterways in Erode are also full, bringing cheer to farmers.

TK Periyasamy, secretary of Athikadavu - Avinashi project agitation committee, said, “People of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore are waiting for the scheme for over 60 years. Under the Rs 1756.88 crore scheme, water will be available to 1,045 ponds in the three districts in the first phase. But due to lack of surplus water in the Lower Bhavani dam, the project has not been operational for a long time even though all the works have been completed and ponds under the project remained dry. The ground water level in the pond-related areas also dropped significantly.”

The continuous summer rain in the last few days has filled the ponds in many parts of Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts. In particular in Erode district, Ponmudi and Kullampalayam ponds are full of water after 10 years. Similarly, Karandipalayam, Nettaisellapalayam, Nambiyur, Karukkampalayam, Malaipalayam, Kanakkampalayam, Thoranavavi, Vettiankinaru and few other area ponds are full now.” he added.

Further, he said, “As the ponds are filled, the groundwater level rises. For example in Kullampalayam the ground water level had gone below 1,000 feet. We came to know this through the recent installation of a bore-well there. Now that will change. This will benefit the farmers.”

P Prakash, a farmer of Kullampalayam, said, “The summer rain has filled the ponds which is a very happy thing for us.” Apart from that, many puddles and check dams in Erode suburbs like Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Chennimalai are filled with rain water. In particular, Vallipurathanpalayam check dam is flowing excess water.

Officials from the WRD of Erode said, “The rain is a much needed one and is likely to continue for a few more days. We can provide water for irrigation schemes only when the water level of the dam rises.”

Officials from the district disaster management said, “All water bodies are being monitored by the revenue department and local body administration. We have instructed the officials in all areas to be alert.”