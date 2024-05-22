Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru blast: 2 Kovai docs questioned by NIA

The NIA sleuths during the investigation(Photo | Express)
COIMBATORE: Officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru on Tuesday conducted searches in the residences of two doctors in Coimbatore in connection with the investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Searches were conducted at the residence of Naeem Siddique on Gounder Street and Jaffar Iqbal on Narayananguru Road at Saibaba Colony for nearly two hours, along with Coimbatore city police.

Naeem Siddique and Jaffar Iqbal, both natives of Bengaluru, are working as trainee doctors in a private hospital on Mettupalayam Road for more than a year.

Sources in city police said the two were questioned about their backgrounds. The search lasted till 8 am.

Rameshwaram cafe blast

