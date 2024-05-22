CM Stalin: Modi must stop maligning Tamils, focus on achievements

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly maligning Lord Puri Jagannath and the people of Tamil Nadu in his recent remarks at an election rally in Odisha.
Referring to Modi’s remarks that the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath temple ‘had gone to Tamil Nadu’, Stalin said the remarks were intended to foster enmity between the people of Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The PM made the remarks reportedly in a veiled attack against Biju Janata Dal leader and CM Naveen Patnaik and his close aide former IAS officer VK Pandian, who hails from Tamil Nadu.
In a press release, Stalin stressed that PM Modi should exemplify ethical conduct in election campaigns by focusing on constructive criticism of opposition policies and projects while highlighting his government’s achievements. He accused the PM of inciting hatred and creating enmity between states through divisive speeches.
He asked whether the PM can blame the people of Tamil Nadu as those who steal the treasures of temples. “Is it not insulting to TN to call the people of the state dishonest? Why does Modi have so much hatred against Tamilians?,” the CM asked.
He blamed the PM for praising Tamilians during his visit to the state, but insulting them and portraying them as hatred-filled people when he is campaigning in other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.
CM Stalin’s statement blatant lie, says Vasan
Stalin recalled PM Modi’s earlier remarks in which he allegedly blamed South Indians including Tamils for criticising the people of Uttar Pradesh. He said he had already condemned those remarks, by pointing out that it was wrong for a leader who is expected to foster brotherhood to promote enmity. He asked the PM to stop defaming Tamil Nadu and Tamils for votes.
Reacting to the criticism of the CM, BJP state president K Annamalai, in his tweet, said, “It is unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu CM, who lives in a silo surrounded by cheerleaders keeping him distant from happenings inside TN and beyond, talks about matters without understanding the context of what was spoken by our PM during his campaign in Odisha. We wish the CM be reminded that dividing people in the name of region, religion, language and caste has been his party’s domain expertise that we are determined to stay away from.”
In a press statement, former union minister and TMC (M) president GK Vasan blamed Stalin for misrepresenting the speech of PM Modi in Odisha in such a way to create a difference between the people of TN and the people of Odisha. He further termed the statement of the Stalin as a “blatant lie”.
Vasan added that the CM should have avoided the accusation of defamation by twisting the words of the PM while the parliament elections were in the final stage. Condemning the CM’s statement, Vasan said the CM is making such accusations after sensing the defeat of the IN DIA bloc.