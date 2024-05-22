CM Stalin: Modi must stop maligning Tamils, focus on achievements

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly maligning Lord Puri Jagannath and the people of Tamil Nadu in his recent remarks at an election rally in Odisha.

Referring to Modi’s remarks that the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath temple ‘had gone to Tamil Nadu’, Stalin said the remarks were intended to foster enmity between the people of Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The PM made the remarks reportedly in a veiled attack against Biju Janata Dal leader and CM Naveen Patnaik and his close aide former IAS officer VK Pandian, who hails from Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, Stalin stressed that PM Modi should exemplify ethical conduct in election campaigns by focusing on constructive criticism of opposition policies and projects while highlighting his government’s achievements. He accused the PM of inciting hatred and creating enmity between states through divisive speeches.

He asked whether the PM can blame the people of Tamil Nadu as those who steal the treasures of temples. “Is it not insulting to TN to call the people of the state dishonest? Why does Modi have so much hatred against Tamilians?,” the CM asked.

He blamed the PM for praising Tamilians during his visit to the state, but insulting them and portraying them as hatred-filled people when he is campaigning in other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.