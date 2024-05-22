Ennore firm can restart operations after getting NOC: National Green Tribunal

CHENNAI: Delivering its judgment in the Ennore ammonia gas leak case, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday allowed Coromandel International Ltd (CIL) to restart ammonia offshore pipeline activity after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and subject to approvals from the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) and Indian Register of Shipping.

The green bench directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to closely monitor CIL’s activities, and asked DISH and TNMB to inspect the unit thoroughly before issuing NOC and approvals for restarting operation. The company has also been directed to strictly follow the recommendations made by the technical committee of the TNPCB. The bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and K Satyagopal also directed the TNPCB to use Rs 5.92 crore compensation collected from the firm for environmental damage mitigation in Ennore industrial area.

The company shut down its ammonia offshore pipeline activity, based on TNPCB’s notice, after a gas leak on December 26 left Ennore residents with breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and vomiting, and led to hospitalisation of at least 54 people. About 1,860 fish valued at Rs 46,750 also washed ashore after the gas leak.