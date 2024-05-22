Fish die in TN's Nanjarayan bird sanctuary; oxygen level fall caused it, say officials

TIRUPPUR: A large number of fish floated dead in Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary on Tuesday morning. According to sources, several thousand fishes were found dead and floating in Nanjarayan bird sanctuary on Monday and Tuesday evening. The fish were found dead mostly on the western and Eastern banks of the water body. Since the water body is connected to the Nallar river, which is the only source of the water, local people suspected foul play.

An official from the fisheries department said, “It is a common phenomena, when rain water mixes with fresh water in ponds, it disturbs the oxygen level. Besides, even hot or cold water entering the fresh water, it starts to disturb the oxygen level. As a result, fish start to become uncomfortable.”

Officials added, “They move to the surface in order to gain oxygen and this is not possible. So, they die on the surface. When large volume of freshwater arrives, the enormous volume of water destroys the equilibrium of the oxygen mixture in the fresh water. For example, when the Cauvery water arrives through Mettur reservoir to local water bodies, we can find the death of fish in several areas.”