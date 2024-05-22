Justice R Mahadevan appointed as acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

CHENNAI: Senior-most judge of Madras High Court Justice R Mahadevan has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the court, replacing sitting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala who is retiring on Wednesday, May 23, 2024.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice, Union Ministry of Law and Justice, on Tuesday said, “The President is pleased to appoint Justice R Mahadevan to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court with effect from May 24, 2024 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala, Chief Justice.”

Born on June 10, 1963 in Chennai, Justice Mahadevan completed graduation in law at the Madras Law College before enrolling as a lawyer in 1989. He had practised widely in civil, criminal and writ sides, but his area of specialisation was on tax law, including customs and central excise for a period of twenty-five years.