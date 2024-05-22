Rainwater leaks into Jan Shatabdi Express, coach removed for repairs

COIMBATORE: After a video of rainwater seeping into a non-AC coach of the Jan Shatabdi Express train travelling to Coimbatore from Mayiladuthurai, causing inconvenience to passengers, went viral on social media, Salem Railway division officials removed the coach for repair work on Tuesday.

Sources said that rainwater started leaking into the coach when the train was nearing Karur railway station on Monday evening. A few seats were also filled with water, forcing passengers to travel standing. One of the passengers took a video and shared it on his social media handle.

After noticing the video, Salem Railway Division engineering officials immediately removed the coach and took it for repair. An official said, “We suspect that the bolts and nuts fastened to the roof of the coach could have gotten loose and that could have led to the rainwater entering.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, rainwater leaked inside a TNSTC bus operating between Gudalur and Aarottuparai in O-Valley, Nilgiris district.

A few passengers also held umbrellas to escape from getting drenched as the bus was packed with people.

A senior TNSTC official from Gudalur branch said, “The road condition is so bad that the roof of the bus got loose resulting in the leak. We have been checking the vehicles on a daily basis.”