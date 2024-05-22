Rs 4 cr seizure: CB-CID grills BJP treasurer in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: BJP state treasurer SR Sekhar was interrogated by the sleuths from CB-CID police in Coimbatore on Tuesday in a case related to seizure of Rs 4 crore at Tambaram railway station ahead of polling for the parliamentary elections.

A team of police arrived at Sekhar’s house in Ganapathy around 8 am. The questioning lasted till 11 am.

According to sources, CB-CID police had sent summons to BJP’s Tamil Nadu organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam, treasurer SR Sekhar and functionary Neelamurali to appear for inquiry.

Sekher had reportedly sought 10 days time to appear.

Addressing media persons later in the day, Sekhar said, “I informed them that I have nothing to do with this. They sent a summons for me to appear in this case. I had already asked for 10 days as I had other scheduled events. But suddenly they came today and questioned me.”

Further, he said police were under pressure from DMK government. “The DMK is afraid and is trying to tarnish BJP leaders through police. We are not afraid of all this,” he added.