Sand miners in TN summoned over no response

TIRUNELVELI: Even as beach sand mineral (BSM) mining barons remain tight-lipped over the show-cause notices that they were served to recover a total of Rs 5,035.42 crore of losses incurred by the government exchequer, the Tamil Nadu government has called on them to appear in person before the collectors of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

The show-cause notices follows the conclusion of an investigation into the illegal mining of BSM, 10 years after it was banned in 2013. The state government has asked all BSM miners, who held 64 mining leases in 2014, for an explanation before its recovery of Rs 5,035.42 crore on two sets of notices: One for the pre-ban period of 2000 to 2013, and the second for the post-ban period i.e, from 2013 to 2016. The parties have to respond to the notices within 15 days.

With notices from the pre-ban period that were issued on violations, the state government seeks to recover Rs 3,032.77 crore towards the cost and royalty of minerals illegally mined. The post-ban period notices are aimed at recovering Rs 2,002.65 crore, which includes Rs 1,938.85 crore towards cost of minerals and Rs 63.8 crore of royalty. Both sets of notices were served based on the affidavit submitted by the assistant customs commissioner, and the comprehensive reports of the Amicus Curiae to the Madras High Court, which has been hearing the case on a suo-motu public interest litigation petition since 2015.

According to the notices served for the post-ban period, the state government has sought to recover Rs 425.65 crore from Beach Sand Mining Company and its sister firms that held 10 mining leases, for illegally exporting a total of 4,23,261 tonnes of minerals, including 2,82,022.48 tonnes of garnet and 1,41,238 tonnes of ilmenite. Through the notices served to the Industries Mineral Company, which held 34 mining leases in the three southern districts, Rs 276.08 crore will be recovered towards cost and royalty for 2,84,535.71 tonnes of minerals, including 63,444.1 tonnes of garnet, 1,26,568 tonnes of ilmenite, and 164 tonnes of zircon.