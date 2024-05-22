Survey to identify gaps in Chennai airport after gold smuggling incident

CHENNAI: Chennai customs officials have initiated a detailed survey at the Chennai international airport to identify gaps similar to the ones between a glass pane and the wall on the third floor of the departure executive lounge, which was recently used by a gang to smuggle gold, and plug them to prevent gold smuggling.

A senior official on Tuesday said that after they stumbled upon the modus operandi with the help of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they will be conducting the survey to identify all such gaps at the airport.

The agency has also written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is the administrator of the Chennai airport, seeking their assistance in the task, the official said.

In addition, customs officials will also be screening the toilets to see if gold is being sent through any pipes or gaps between the two floors, as the arrival and departure area toilets are above each other and could be possibly used by smugglers, the official added.