Tamil Nadu highways dept fixes roller crash barriers on Valparai ghat road

COIMBATORE: To prevent vehicles from falling into the gorge, officials of the State Highways Department have started setting up roller crash barriers in the sharp hairpin bends on Pollachi -Valparai Road

The State Highway Department officials have decided to install the roller crash barriers at the entire 41 hairpin bends on the Pollachi to Valparai highway road and have already commenced the installation works at the 20th hairpin bend near Attakatti. This place was selected first due to the mishaps that occur frequently in this hairpin bend.

The highway road is a busy stretch as it is used by tourists not only from Tamil Nadu, but from Kerala too, as they spend their leisure time visiting the well-known tourist places like Sholyar dam and Valparai, etc, and then approach Athirapally waterfalls in Thrissur district of Kerala.

A senior official of the State Highway Department told TNIE, “We have noticed that, unlike local drivers, tourist vehicles that are driven by inexperienced drivers are causing road accidents, and most of the accidents occur when they are descending from Valparai. While negotiating the sharp hairpin bends, the drivers have to be careful. However, they lose control and fall into the gorge. Hence, setting up the roller crash barriers will prevent the vehicles from falling.

The official added, “This is the first time that a roller crash barrier is being installed at Valparai Hill Road in Coimbatore district, as the state government is keen on road safety as the existing similar roller crash barriers in Kalhatty Road in Nilgiris district have successfully prevented many vehicles from falling into the gorge and saved many lives. The government allocated `9 crore well before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force and the installation works will be taken up in phases and will be completed within the next few months.”