Work to remove dead fish from KRP dam in TN begins

KRISHNAGIRI: Fisheries department has started removing dead fish from KRP dam on Tuesday and asked people not to believe any rumours that water in the dam was not suitable for rearing fish.

Thousands of fish were found dead in Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam due to oxygen depletion on Sunday. The fisheries department on Tuesday engaged three staff to remove them and more people will be deployed in the next two days to complete the job, an official from Krishnagiri fisheries department told TNIE.

The official added, “Water samples sent to Barur Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture showed presence of nitrate levels higher than the permissible limit of 0.25 mg/ litre. Also the alkalinity was 600 ppm, against the permitted level of 40- 400 ppm. The parameters are not optimal for fish growth. We hope levels will return to normal soon.”

“Apart from the water sample lifted from the dam, remaining places are not affected. On Tuesday, fishermen had harvested around 1.8 tonnes of fish. Also people need not to believe the rumour that KRP dam water is unsuitable for fish growth, the test sample result has shown from one point which is not suitable and that too will turn normalcy within a few days,” the official explained.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board staff from Hosur lifted water samples from KRP dam. The fisheries department also collected water samples for testing.