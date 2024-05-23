26-year-old run over by car, driver nabbed after chase in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police have arrested Azim, 26, in a hit-and-run case near Kilpauk on Tuesday night. David (26), of Pullapuram, died on the spot after he was hit by a car while trying to cross Poonamallee High Road near Kilpauk.

According to the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing police, the cops chased the car and apprehended it near Aminjikarai.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Tuesday. As David lives nearby, his friends and relatives joined the police in chasing down the vehicle.

“The car driver Azim of Ranipet tried to flee but the police were alerted soon. Some of David’s friends and family who were gathered at the spot joined. They threw stones and broke the rear windshield of the car.”

Azim was later detained by the police. David’s body was sent for postmortem. Further investigation is under way.