625 kgs of banned tobacco seized from warehouse

CUDDALORE : Panruti police arrested two brothers from Rajasthan and seized banned tobacco items worth Rs 10 lakh. According to the police, they were conducting a routine check at the Four Road junction on Tuesday when they stopped O Karmiram (28) and his brother O Malaram (18) on a two-wheeler and checked the sack they were carrying.

The police found banned tobacco items in the bag and based on the information provided by the suspects, the police searched the warehouse of a bangle shop in Jayapriya Nagar near the bus stand in Panruti. They discovered more hidden sacks with banned tobacco items.

"A total of 625 kgs of banned items in 46 sacks worth around Rs 10 lakh were seized," said police sources. The suspects had hidden the banned items and allegedly supplied them to various shops in Panruti. The police are conducting further inquiries to identify the suppliers and buyers.