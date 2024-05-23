After dispute with man, gang attacks brother in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was slashed with a knife by a gang near Ambattur on Tuesday over a dispute with the victim’s brother. The Ambattur police have formed a special team to nab the suspects. According to the police, the victim was identified as Sanjay, who was employed as a food delivery agent.

“An argument broke out and one from the gang member slashed him with a knife. The gang then fled. Sanjay sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital. We have formed a team to trace and nab the gang. Inquiries revealed that Sanjay and his younger brother Linga had a dispute with a gang in the past and the duo had attacked them a few weeks ago. There have been two or three attacks between them in the past,” a police officer said.