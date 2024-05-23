Beer flying off shelves in May, sales up by 26.55 per cent

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has seen a significant rise in beer sales (26.55%) this May compared to the same period last year.

Tasmac, the state’s liquor retailer, had sold 23,66,856 cases of beer (each case containing 12 bottles) from May 1 to 19 this year. This was a notable jump from 18,70,289 cases sold during the same period in 2023.

In terms of sales, Kancheepuram (North) region, which includes some of the outskirts of Chennai, led with 1,23,744 cases flying off shelves. It was followed closely by Salem with 1,20,895 cases, Tiruppur with 1,16,017 cases and Tiruvallur (East) with 1,04,171 cases.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Of the 24 beer brands we were offering, we dropped five and added three new ones, including one with 100% malt, which has received good response across the state. Currently, Tasmac offers 22 different beer brands. Despite the rising demand this summer, we are managing to supply continuously without any issues.”

The official added an average of 23 lakh cases of beer have been sold each month from February to April this year.

Stating that Tasmac is planning to launch a few more beer brands, the official added the corporation, however, is yet to receive approval from the state government in this regard.