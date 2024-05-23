Congress to picket BJP office if Modi, Shah fail to apologise; Annamalai says he’ll arrange food

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should tender an unconditional apology to the people of Tamil Nadu within a week for insulting Tamils during their election campaign in Odisha. “If they fail to do so, the Congress cadre would lay siege to the BJP headquarters in Chennai,” he warned.

Addressing media persons at TNCC headquarters here, he said Modi has dubbed Tamils as thieves, and he has been making remarks not befitting the office of the prime minister he holds. “Modi has been enegaging in indecent politics and has been making wild allegations in each and every state he visits. Amit Shah too had made remarks belittling Tamils. But ECI is in deep slumber and is not acting against Modi and Shah,” he said.

Modi, during an election campaign in Odisha, had said the keys of Ratna Bhandar, the inner chamber of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, had been taken to Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah, in his campaign, had said, “As Naveen Babu is unable to work, a Tamil Babu is running the state government. Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha? I assure you, if you elect a BJP government, a young son of the soil who speaks Odia will be the chief minister. A ‘Bhumiputra’ will rule the land of ‘Utkala Bhumi’ and not a Tamil babu.”