Devotees trapped at hill temple during rain rescued in Tamil Nadu

KANNIYAKUMARI : Devotees who were trapped in a hill temple at Aralvaimozhi following heavy rain were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel on Wednesday.
Rain lashed Nagercoil, Kulasekaram, Thittuvilai, Thuckalay and other parts of Kanniyakumari district. Sources said that around 30 devotees went to the Murugan Temple, located atop the hill at Aralvaimozhi, for Vaikasi Visakam.
However, they were trapped due to the heavy rain. While 20 devotees managed to descend, 10 devotees from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts were stranded.
Nagercoil fire and rescue services personnel, led by assistant district fire officer M Thurasi, rescued them in the evening.
Meanwhile, around 60 devotees visited the temple at Thovalai and stayed put and came down after the showers stopped.
Tree falls outside house
A tree fell in front of a house in Nagercoil and the occupants of the house were rescued. Due to rains, a house was completely damaged while six others were partially damaged in Agastheeswaram Killiyoor, Thiruvattar and Vilavancode taluks.
Meanwhile, as the water flow was still heavy due to the downpour, the bathing ban at Thirparappu Falls was still in place. District Collector PN Sridhar said that 500 cusecs of surplus water had been released from the Pechiparai Dam into the Thamirabarani. People living on the river banks were asked to stay safe, and tourists were also urged to refrain from bathing in the river.