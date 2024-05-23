Devotees trapped at hill temple during rain rescued in Tamil Nadu

KANNIYAKUMARI : Devotees who were trapped in a hill temple at Aralvaimozhi following heavy rain were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel on Wednesday.

Rain lashed Nagercoil, Kulasekaram, Thittuvilai, Thuckalay and other parts of Kanniyakumari district. Sources said that around 30 devotees went to the Murugan Temple, located atop the hill at Aralvaimozhi, for Vaikasi Visakam.

However, they were trapped due to the heavy rain. While 20 devotees managed to descend, 10 devotees from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts were stranded.

Nagercoil fire and rescue services personnel, led by assistant district fire officer M Thurasi, rescued them in the evening.

Meanwhile, around 60 devotees visited the temple at Thovalai and stayed put and came down after the showers stopped.

