Election officials review preparedness at counting centres in Puducherry region

PUDUCHERRY : Nodal Officer (Counting) T Sudhakar said that elaborate arrangements have been made at the two counting centres -- Women’s Engineering College and Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Lawspet. Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Jawahar, along with Collector A Kulothungan, and several more electoral officials inspected the preparatory work being carried out at the two premises on Wednesday.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines from the 23 constituencies have been stored in strong rooms at the respective counting centres. An assistant returning officer is appointed for each centre, which has eight counting halls with required facilities, monitored by a three-tier security system and 120 surveillance cameras. A total of 93 EVM counting tables were set up, including eight VVPAT counting booths, one for each counting hall.

A separate postal ballot counting hall with four tables, including one Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, has been set up in the engineering college. One executive magistrate will be posted at each centre on a three-shift basis. A tent with Fire and rescue service personnel will be on duty, round-the-clock. A medical team with an ambulance, one at each counting centre will be on duty on a three-shift basis. A media room, uninterrupted power supply, a cloakroom and a resting lounge for officials have been established. A separate waiting hall for agents has been arranged with facilities, including drinking water, toilet and refreshments on a payment basis, stated a press note.