First-year UG arts & science courses in Tamil Nadu to start from July 3

CHENNAI: Classes for the first year undergraduate students in government arts and science colleges for 2024-25 in the state will start from July 3.

Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has released a revised schedule for the admission process after the date for applying in colleges was extended from May 20 to May 24. As per the new schedule, the merit list of applicants to government arts and science colleges will be released on May 27. Earlier, the last date to apply for the UG courses was May 20. However, it was later extended to May 24.

The first round counselling will be held from June 10 to 15 while the second round will take place from June 24 to 29. There are 171 government arts and science colleges in the state. According to DCE, like previous year, this year too the state government has plans to increase 20% seats in these colleges to meet the rising demand.

“We have asked all colleges to submit details of sanctioned teachers strength and students strength in their respective institutions. Usually, we collect the details after commencement of admission process, but this time we have collected all information beforehand” a DCE official said. In previous years, the hike in seats was announced during the last phase of admission process, so the admission date has to be extended further, due to which the academic year was delayed a bit. “This year we have plans to conclude the admission process as per the schedule,” the official added.